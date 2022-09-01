Two major retailers in battle for Horsham shop site

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wine retailer Majestic wants to turn the former Jeep showroom at Roffey Corner into its new Horsham wine shop – but supermarket chain Sainsbury’s also wants to move onto the site and turn it into a convenience store.

Majestic is currently appealing to Horsham residents to back its move – saying its current lease on premises in East Street expires at the end of December.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to change the use of the car showroom into a shop.

The site of the former Jeep car showroom at Roffey Corner in Horsham

However, a number of local residents are opposed to the supermarket plan saying it would lead to increased traffic problems, noise and light pollution.

Majestic, meanwhile, points out it has served more than 10,000 local residents over the past 17 years and now desperately needs to find a new ‘home’ in the town.

Majestic store operations director Keith Blessley said: “Majestic has had a well patronised store on East Street in Horsham since 2005.

"Throughout that time, we have served thousands of local residents, offered thousands of free tastings every year, provided a free home delivery service and employed, trained and developed many local people.

"It’s been a brilliant branch for the business, and one which has been hugely popular with the people of Horsham and surrounding areas.

“We have applied to stay at the site of the old Jeep garage, Roffey Corner, Crawley Road, Horsham.”

And, in a direct plea to local residents, said: “We believe it will be the perfect place for Majestic to continue its brilliant relationship with the town and the people employed here, so we're asking for you to help by writing to your local councillors and giving us your support.”

In an open letter to Horsham customers of Horsham, he is asking wine-lovers to write to local councillors backing Majestic’s bid for a new Roffey Corner store.

By doing so, he says, Majestic aims to retain local jobs and ‘avoid associated noise and traffic of a larger retailer taking the site.’

The current Majestic store in East Street will continue to serve local residents until a further decision is made.

The wine store is urging anyone wishing to support them to get in touch with the branch directly https://www.majestic.co.uk/stores/horsham

Planning permission was previously granted to Sainsbury’s for a change of use of the car showroom to a convenience store but was later quashed.

Now opposition is being put forward to a new application by the supermarket. Local residents are raising concerns over insufficient parking spaces, increased traffic and noise in the area and fears that a new ATM cashpoint there would attract antisocial behaviour.

One resident, in a letter to the council, says: “The proposed Sainsbury’s would be totally alien to the character, look and ambience of the neighbourhood and will have a severe detrimental impact on the environment.”