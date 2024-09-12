Two Sussex beaches are the most photographed in the UK according to Instagram

No deposit bonus codes guide, No Deposit Rewards examined 50 of the most popular beaches in the UK to find which are the most Instagrammable.

Camber came second, with 125,546 posts, with West Wittering close behind in third place with 122,031 posts. They were only beaten by Durdle Door Beach in Dorset, which notched up an impressive 379,093 posts.

The total number of hashtagged posts was calculated by combining the three most popular hashtags for each beach before ranking each destination from most to least Instagrammable.

Camber Sands, along the coast from Rye, is one of the busiest beaches in East Sussex. It’s long stretches of sand can attract thousands of visitors on sunny days during the summer.

There are three car parks (pay on arrival) operated by Rother District Council. It has good facilities, with shops, pubs and restaurants close by.

Camber is home to the only sand dune system in East Sussex, which provides a valuable natural habitat to many animals and plants.

There is a ‘Water Sports Zone’ suitable for kite surfing and other water sports activities located at Broomhill car park, Camber Sands. To make the beach a safer environment for the family, the beach is zoned to separate activities. Broomhill car park provides free parking and from there you can walk directly on to the area of the beach designated for kite and water sports.

Camber Sands has also been used as a filming location for many films, including Carry On Follow That Camel, Dunkirk, The Theory of Everything and Monuments Men.

West Wittering beach is quite similar to Camber in that it is a sandy beach with grassy picnic areas and a cafe as well as a wind- and kitesurfing club. It offers wonderful views of Chichester Harbour and the South Downs and has long been a favourite destination for a family day out. West Wittering beach is holder of a Blue Flag seaside award. There is paid for parking with an option to book in advance of a visit to guarantee a space.

Both Camber and West Wittering beaches are internationally recognised for their wildlife, birds and natural beauty.

