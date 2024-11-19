Uckfield-born Rag’n’Bone man leaves honeymoon early to perform at Children In Need special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man left his honeymoon early so he could perform at BBC’s Children In Need special last week.

The three-hour event took place on Friday, November 15, from 7pm and was broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford. See the show at www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer.

It featured the Uckfield-born star, who lives in Heathfield, performing an acoustic version of ‘Put A Little Hurt On Me’, as well as a variety of comedy sketches and other musical performers.

Rag'n'Bone Man. Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for BAUER

The 39-year-old singer, whose real name is Rory Graham, recently married Zoe Beardsall from Sussex, according to the Daily Mail, after getting engaged to her in September 2023.

At the event, presenter Vernon Kay said: “He was so keen – this is a true story – he was so keen to be a part of tonight’s Children In Need, he’s left his honeymoon early. What a dude.”

Other highlights included a performance from Strictly Come Dancing, a visit from the Gladiators, and a world exclusive preview of the Doctor Who Christmas special.