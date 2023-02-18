Airline group easyJet has announced some of its latest prices for cheap air travel in the UK, with Gatwick Airport being one of the places people can fly from.

EasyJet said people can ‘explore some of the UK’s most beautiful landscapes and buzzing cities’ with package holidays from £189pp and flights from £24.99 one-way.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “Whether you fancy exploring Edinburgh’s enchanted cobbled streets, The Giant’s Causeway in spectacular Northern Ireland or a ramble down Cornwall’s rugged coastline, we have you covered.”

The company said of Edinburgh: “Winding cobbled streets, a mighty castle, glorious gardens and marvellous Michelin-starred restaurants. Edinburgh truly has it all. And the best part? It’s just over an hour away, so you’ll be there in no time!”

EasyJet said there are 158,000 seats from £24.99 for one-way flights to various UK destinations from various UK airports between February 20 to June 30 this year.

The company said the package holiday ‘from prices’ are based on thousands of selected holidays for two adults sharing. They said prices apply to two nights stay departing between April and October this year ‘from various UK departure airports with easyJet’.

People who have flight vouchers can use them towards any easyJet flight available (subject to expiry date). People who have a holiday voucher can use it towards their next holiday (subject to expiry date).

Find out more and have a look at prices at www.easyjet.com.