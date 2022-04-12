Seaside Primary School pupils Ellie Owen, Eliza Elphick and Alice Herbert chose 43 miles as their total distance as that was the distance many refugees were having to walk from Lviv to Poland to reach safety after Russia invaded.

They all attend 3rd Lancing Brownies, where the walk will count towards their Charities badge.

Emma Owen, Ellie’s mum, said: “Since the war breaking out in Ukraine, all three girls have been wanting to help in some way, particularly wanting to support the children who are caught up in the fighting and fleeing the conflict zones.

“Inspired by a similar story reported in the news, Ellie, Eliza and Alice decided to walk 43 miles each, over three weeks, to raise money for Save the Children’s Ukrainia Appeal. The fundraiser has been massively successful, raising over £1,000 and reaching the top 15 per cent of most successful fundraisers on the JustGiving site.”

The girls mapped out their progress and completed their challenge with a seven-mile walk from Lancing to Bramber Castle on Saturday, April 9.

Emma said: “Although quite tired, all three are very pleased by their efforts.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Emma-Owen46 for more information and to make a donation.