Ukraine: Chichester City Council discuss Russian city ties

During an ‘extraordinary meeting’ on Monday, March 26, the city council discussed the possibility of severing the city’s link with the Russian city of Kursk.

The Russian city had been friendly with the town since 2006 as the two cities hoped to promote positive international relations,

The motion of suspending relations between the two cities was put to motion following the hostilities between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Councillor Anne Scicluna said that the motion was ‘a difficult one’ but put forward suspending links to Kursk but didn’t want to cut ties completely.

In the discussions Cllr Craig Gershater hoped to ‘keep communication lines open between Kursk and Chichester if only to show the war’s perspective from the European side.’

After some deliberations a majority voted for the suspension of ties to Kursk for as long as the conflict remained in place and ties would be looked at again at a later date.