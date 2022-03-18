The Ukrainian national flag has been raised in Horsham Town Centre.

Horsham District Council chairman Cllr David Skipp and leader Cllr Jonathan Chowen raised the flag yesterday as a mark of solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Skipp said: "The unimaginable suffering of the Ukrainian people is at the forefront of all of our minds. I hope that by raising the flag we convey our support to the people of Ukraine and show that we stand with them, demonstrating our respect for their country and our sympathy for its plight as they bravely fight for their freedom, their future and their sovereignty."

Horsham District Council chairman Cllr David Skipp and leader Cllr Jonathan Chowen raised the flag yesterday as a mark of solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Cllr Chowen added: “I am proud that Horsham District is a diverse and welcoming community and our thoughts are with all the people who are affected by the Ukrainian conflict in this frightening and uncertain time. We will play our part in helping in any way we can as more information becomes available on the support being offered by the government.”

Horsham District Council has said it is committed to working closely with refugee and community groups, together with West Sussex County Council which leads on refugee resettlement in our area, to do all it can to help.