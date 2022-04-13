Ukraine: Lewes For Ukraine raises awareness of its work supporting refugees

Volunteers from the newly created Lewes For Ukraine(LFU) group spent the weekend raising awareness of their work supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Members of the group were on Cliffe Bridge on Saturday (April 9) and Sunday (April 10) speaking to Lewes residents, answering questions about the sponsorship and visa process, explaining LFU's work and directing interested people to the website

Helen Chiasson, the chair of the group, said: "Many people asked if they could donate items such as toys or clothes. LFU does not have storage facilities yet nor do we know what our refugees’ needs will be, so please check our website regularly to find out what’s needed.

"We are finding that people are especially looking for information on the sponsoring and visa process, security checking and ways for the refugees to access funds and benefits and also registering with us to help however they can. Lewes people have proven time and time again that they are aware, and generous. The Ukrainian refugees have had to leave everything they have know and love."

Helen said that she’d been losing sleep worrying about the refugee situation in Ukraine, when a chance meeting with two, similarly concerned friends, Janet Baah and Pat O’Toole, lead to the formation of Lewes For Ukraine.

The group aims to bring together people, organisations, places of worship and local government, to create a practical network of goods, services and events, helping Ukrainian refugees mend and continue their lives.

The volunteers said they were “overwhelmed and reassured by people’s concern and interest” in wanting to help the Ukrainian refugees, some of whom have already made their way safely to our area.

LFU's next aim is to set up regular group sessions in the town to give refugees and sponsors a time and place to meet, chat, exchange stories and hopefully develop friendships.

Helen said LFU will then set up specific support groups to help the refugees.