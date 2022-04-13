An entrepreneur from Lewes has won the Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2022 for the South East award.

Ryan Jackson, 22, was recognised by The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards, beating 300 entries to claim the award on March 25 at Hickstead Showground.

Ryan said: "This award is testament to the hard work and vision of not just me, but also my small, dedicated team who are equally passionate about the business. We are constantly pushing, growing and developing. We don’t just sell products, we also sell an experience. And our aim is to make that experience as exceptional as possible.”

Ryan started Brighton-based OG Kicks as a sole trader from his bedroom in Lewes in 2017, selling second-hand trainers online.

In March 2020, just three weeks before the first lockdown, he opened his first retail store in Brighton’s North Laines.

Since then, OG Kicks has established itself as a leading destination store where customers can buy, sell and trade premium trainers and streetwear, putting Brighton’s sneaker scene in the spotlight across London and the south.

Ryan now goes forward to the UK Finals, to be held on May 19 in Glasgow.

OG Kicks is located in Bond Street, Brighton. The store is open seven days a week, 10.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

For the latest news, follow OG Kicks on Instagram or visit their website