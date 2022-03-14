Ukraine: Lewes MP Maria Caulfield gives update on the UK's refugee process

More than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees will be taken in by the UK from this week onwards, according to the MP for Lewes.

Maria Caulfield MP said she was 'frustrated' by how difficult the process has been for refugees to come to this country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Caulfield announced that the Conservative government was positioning a humanitarian route which would enable people, business, local councils and other societal groups to sponsor people and take them in and offer accommodation, work and support.

Maria Caulfield MP said she was 'frustrated' by how difficult the process has been for refugees to come to this country.

The MP said: "I cannot defend the poor response by the UK so far in terms of helping those fleeing war who are struggling to come to the UK. My team have been working night and day to get people out and most of those we have been helping have now got to the UK.

"While the UK response in terms of sanctions, military and humanitarian aid has been very well organised, I am as frustrated as you by how difficult it has been to help refugees who want to come to the UK.

"Over the last few days I have been meeting with ministers to urge the Government to work faster and harder and yesterday, alongside a number of MPs, I met with Michael Gove again who is taking on the efforts to take in refugees and is rapidly setting up the humanitarian route which will be formally announced in Parliament on Monday."

Ms Caulfield said she expects the portal for people to register their offers of help and be matched with families to open very soon.

There will need to be checks on hosts to ensure the safety of those fleeing but many groups will already meet these criteria and so this will be a quick process, the Lewes MP said.

Checks for those coming from the Ukraine are being reduced and also more resources are going into our Visa Application Centres in all countries to speed up the process for people who want to come to the UK.