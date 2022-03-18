Ukraine: Man from Ringmer organises large East Sussex collection for humanitarian appeal

A van driver from Ringmer has organised the collection of more than 4 tonnes of goods for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Kevin Miller, 55, has been collecting donations from the Green Man pub and Grounded At The Forge coffee shop in the village ever since Russian military forces invaded its Eastern European neighbours.

The 55-year-old has then driven the supplies to two collection points – Seaford College in Petworth and Sussex Removals in Newhaven –where they are then sent to Poland every Friday.

Kevin says he has seen some people donating up to £150 worth of goods – including clothes, medication, nappies and sanitary products.

Kevin said: “I can’t believe how generous the people of Ringmer are. It’s reduced me to tears on several occasions.

“I’ve done charity work and fundraising for about 10 years now, raised 50,00 for various charities, i’ve been up Ben Nevis and Mount Everest and ran marathons. But this has just knocked me for six.

“I think it’s close to everyone’s heart. You can’t watch the news without being upset.”

Kevin, who works as a dustcart driver for Lewes District Council, says he has been given a storage container at Sussex Removals, which has helped with the vast quantity of items being donated.

Kevin hopes in a couple of weeks time he can drive down with a van himself to deliver supplies in Poland.

He said: “It’s taken the pressure off massively, because I was stopping both businesses [Green Man and The Forge] from operating properly as I was taking up their whole space with donations.

"I never expected this sort of response, I've filled up 4 Luton Vans with goods. I had to stop taking donations for a couple of days just so I could get on top of it.”

The 55-year-old said: “Some people have spent more on donating than they have done on their weekly shop. These things they are buying are all expensive in the general world, it clearly means a lot to every age group. It’s restored my faith in human nature.

Kevin Miller, 55, has been collecting donations from the Green Man pub and Grounded At The Forge coffee shop in the village.

“Fuel and gas prices have gone up and people are still willing to help out people on the other side of Europe.”

Kevin hopes in a couple of weeks time he can drive down with a van himself to deliver supplies in Poland, but for the time being is checking the donation points in the village every day after work.

He explained: “I've done a lot of work for other charities and when you fundraise normally you only get a response from people in that particular cause. But this has been country wide. If I could do it full time I would."

