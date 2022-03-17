The Town Council made the decision at the meeting of the Policy and Finance Committee on Monday (March 14).

The Disaster Emergency Committee brings together 15 UK aid charities, including the Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children, and raises funds to respond quickly to overseas disasters.

This organisation is endorsed and those it represents are endorsed by the National Association of Local Councils of which Haywards Heath Town Council is a member.

A damaged apartment block in Ukraine. Photo by Genya Savilov/ AFP via Getty Images.

Leader of Hayward Heath Town Council Michael Pulfer, who moved the motion to make the donation, said: “It is unbelievable that in 2022 there is a war within the European continent, and it is clear that Haywards Heath Town Council needs to be warm-hearted and give generous support to Ukrainian people fleeing the horrors of the Russian attack on their country.”

He said he is pleased the committee voted to support the Ukrainian people in this way.

A spokesperson for the Town Council said the council was able to make the donation by exercising the General Power of Competence, which it holds by meeting the legal requirements to obtain the Power by having elected representatives and a qualified Town Clerk, as laid out in the Localism Act 2011.

The Town Council is also working as a signposting body, and is holding information at www.haywardsheath.gov.uk, which will be updated as new information comes in.

The spokesperson said: “Haywards Heath Town Council stands with the people of the Ukraine and strongly condemns the multiple attacks and violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine their family and friends.”

The Town Council is set to make a full statement condemning the events in Ukraine at its Full Council meeting on Monday (March 21) and is set to express solidarity with the Council of European Municipalities and Regions (CEMR) European section of United Cities and Local Governments.