Keen runner Barney Storie faced a few issues along the way, including being attacked by a dog in Homefield Park on the fourth day, but he did not let anything stop him achieving his goal.

He had been asking to raise money for a charity for the past few months and his plan to run 2km a day for eight days was approved by his parents Brown and Kerry Storie.

Barney Storie has raised more than £1,200 by running 2km a day for eight days to raise money for refugees from Ukraine through the charity Baltic Global Initiative

Barney chose Baltic Global Initiative, a charity based in Latvia, after watching the news about Ukraine and deciding he wanted to help.

Brown explained: “His grandparents are UK nationals and live on their alpaca farm in Latvia. The charity is run by a friend of his grandmother. They started the charity by providing support to Syrian refugees but have expanded to Ukrainian refugees in light of the current crisis.”

At least half the donations came from generous customers at Browns Bikes, the mobile bike mechanic service run by Brown.

Brown said: “His aim was to run 2km a day for eight days and raise £100. He finished by running the 5km adult parkrun in Littlehampton, so he ran a total of 20.3km. Even after being attacked by a dog on day four in Homefield Park, he kept going.”

“He’s so grateful for all the support he’s been shown. Barney’s confidence is through the roof right now and it’s lovely to see.”

Barney is home educated with his sisters Zara, seven, and Tazia, four. He regularly does the Worthing junior parkrun with Zara and they both also run for Steyning Athletics.