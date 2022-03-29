Finley Barker and Jensen Maughan, who are both pupils at West Park School in Goring, got talking and decided they wanted to take on a challenge to raise money for families affected by the war.

They set up a GoFundMe page with the hope of raising £500 from their 5km run along Worthing seafront on Saturday, April 2.

Finley Barker and Jensen Maughan are running 5km together as best friends to support the people of Ukraine

Abigail Catchpole, Finley’s mum, said: “Even though they set a target of £500, they have now reached over £1,000. To say they are both overwhelmed is an understatement.

“My son and his best friend decided one day at school they wanted to raise money to support families in Ukraine.”

Writing on their GoFundMe page, the boys said they hatched the plan together one day in class and thought the money they raised could either be sent across to the families of Ukraine or be used to buy essential items that families need in order to survive.

Finley and Jensen said: “Innocent men, women and children have through no fault of their own been torn apart by the tragedy that has been opposed on them by a war on their country.

“Innocent people are being killed and the lucky ones have lost everything, their livelihood, their homes, their loved ones. Can you imagine a child leaving everything they have known behind, just to ensure their safety? Quite frankly we think what is happening is disgusting and we want to do something to try to help.

“We will run 5km together as best friends and would love you to sponsor us, no matter how big or small, every little will help.

“We can’t stop the war or influence those to stop bombing the innocent people of Ukraine, however we can do something to help the tragic victims of this war.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/finleyandjensens5kmforukraine to make a donation.

