Ukraine: Rotary members collect more than £3000 in West Sussex for refugees

Rotarians across Mid Sussex were out in shopping centres, towns and villages this weekend collecting funds to support Ukrainian refugees

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:04 am

Rotarians across Mid Sussex were out in shopping centres, towns and villages this weekend collecting funds to support Ukrainian refugees.

With one collection remaining to be counted, the total raised reported to Monday morning is £3,052.

Annemarie van Bochove Allen, district governor nominee, said: “We would like to thank the communities of Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Hassocks, Haywards Heath, and Hurstpierpoint for their donations.

Rotary has urged anyone that is interested in finding out more about becoming a member to email [email protected] to receive further information.

"Rotary is an international organisation and our contacts with Rotary Clubs all over the world enable us to respond quickly and directly in times of emergency. Working with Rotary colleagues in affected countries, the monies will be deployed quickly to provide vital support to the refugees fleeing Ukraine.”

Further donations may be made via our Rotary District’s crowdfunding webpage

Rotary has six clubs in the Mid Sussex area. The organisation has urged anyone that is interested in finding out more about becoming a member to email [email protected] to receive further information.

