Hassocks stalls planned to raise money to help Ukraine

Stalls for Ukraine, which has been organised by Rachel BarlettBundy and Kayt Morton, will be held throughout the village on Saturday, April 3 from midday to 4pm.

The trail of individual stalls will be run by Hassocks residents and the money raised will be given to the UNICEF, Red Cross and DEC Ukraine funds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are invited to hold a stall, visit the other stalls on the trail to or, even better, do both.

Rachel BartlettBundy, one of the organisers of next month's Stalls for Ukraine event in Hassocks

At the time of writing 32 stalls have been confirmed for the event. The trail of stalls will sell a diverse range of products, from books and bric a brac to DVDs and dog toys.

A trail map of stalls that have been set up around Hassocks can be found here.

Rachel said: "My hope is that this event becomes a way that we can help others and feel like we are taking some control by acting positively during these very troubling times.

"If it would inspire other villages, towns and cities to do the same even better!"

It's free to hold a Stall for Ukraine. Just get in touch with Rachel via the Stallholders for Ukraine Facebook group.

Rachel added: "All we ask is that at least 50 per cent of the money you raise on your stall is donated directly to one of the main Ukraine charities."

To donate to UNICEF, please visit https://www.unicef.org/appeals/ukraine.

To donate to the Red Cross, please visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal.

To donate to DEC, please visit https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal.