Saturday (February 24) marks the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Maryna Tkachenko is one of the 174,000 Ukrainians who found refuge in the UK.

Thanks to the kindness of strangers, she found a new home in Lancing, West Sussex.

Nadiia Chobit Roman, who has settled in Worthing, said: "I have made friends with locals and Ukrainians and regularly meet with them."

“This support amazes me and will amaze me for the rest of my life,” Maryna said.

"The most difficult [thing] was and still is that the war does not end and we need to build a life here. It took more than a year for this acceptance.

"However, the ongoing war and my son's education made me decide to stay. It was the most difficult thing to get used to, because I love Ukraine, lived there for 32 years, and never wanted to leave.

"Of course, the big hearts of the British people who opened their homes to us and have been supporting us for two years.

"We live with a family with two small children and their mother has the strength to support us as well. Some people are increasingly supportive at every step.”

Another refugee, Nadiia Chobit Roman, who has settled in Worthing, said: “I have made friends with locals and Ukrainians and regularly meet with them.

"My son, Andrii, has friends from pre-school, and we attend their birthday parties monthly or even twice a month. On weekends, I spend the entire day playing Lego/Duplo with my son, or we venture into town, playing on the beach or in a playground.

"He enjoys hot chocolate and pistachio cake from Caffè Nero, so we often stop there. His laughter brings me happiness.”

Vladyslava Bondar, who is now living in West Worthing after fleeing Ukraine, said: "The biggest shock for me was that it did not get easier mentally once I got to the UK."

The government announced this week that Ukrainians who fled to the UK will be able to apply for 18-month extensions to their visas.

But adjusting to life in the UK hasn’t been plain sailing for those whose lives were turned upside down in an instant.

Vladyslava Bondar, who is now living in West Worthing, said: “The biggest shock for me was that it did not get easier mentally once I got to the UK.

"I was safe physically, and I was not at risk of being killed by a missile attack or by Russian bullet but mentally there were so many challenges I faced and the one that hit me most was that people don't know much about the war, even though they read the news.

Olesia Sydorenko is one of the 174,000 Ukrainians who found refuge in the UK.

"That news would be just a part of their life, while for me that news were and are my reality and my life. It is like being in a completely different world, a peaceful one, and I tried hard to adjust to that world and to become a part of it.”

Olesia Sydorenko also reflected on her feelings of 'guilt and remorse' when she fled her home country.

The Ukrainian mum said: "I have been living in Great Britain for one year and 9 months. At first, it was very difficult. I was constantly overwhelmed by a sense of guilt and remorse, for the fact that I am here, in safety, while my mother, brother, sister-in-law with children, my friends are in danger there and under bombs.

"As for today, I was able to adapt more or less to this country. I continue to study the language. I have been studying at Worthing College for the second year. Also, found a job. Children have already been able to adapt to schools. Of course, we are happy here, because we are protected, but we still miss our native country."

Local community groups across Sussex are holding events to mark the two-year anniversary on Saturday. Click here to see a list of events near you.

A spokesperson for Community Works said: “Come along and show your support for Ukrainians living locally as we mark the two-year anniversary of the invasion.

"Local events will offer you the chance to show your solidarity and pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people. It also gives Ukrainian refugees the chance to share their own words of gratitude.

“Since the war began, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and five million more have been forced from their homes, with 174,000 Ukrainians (about four per cent) finding refuge in the UK.