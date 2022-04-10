Nataliya Jeffries, from Sompting, flew out to Poland to meet her parents Zena and Fedir, aged 80 and 76, after they escaped from their home in Horishni Plavni in Ukraine's Poltava region.

Mum-of-four Nataliya, who had to battle to fulfil the requirements for her parents to travel to England, said she was 'optimistic' after finding out that a 'simplified' online system had been put in place.

She said: "We had an email to say everything was done and we didn't have to worry.

Nataliya said that, as her mother's visa and letter of admission were 'still under review', she was unable to join her family on the flight to England.

"They said our applications were transferred and we didn't have to go through the visa application.

"When I checked, all the attachments were not there.

"I had to attach everything again. In a foreign country, running out of data. Doing everything on the phone is quite stressful."

Nataliya was among a group of Ukrainian nationals taking part in a protest in Shoreham in March. Photo: Gary Prince

Instead, due to her ailing health, had to be sent on a military plane to Lisbon in Portugal.

Nataliya said the helplines were unable to help or provide any guidance.

"They must know people are coming and who with," Nataliya said. "But they don't care.

"My mother had cancer before, very high blood pressure and has diabetes. She could not stay there longer.

"I was so optimistic but we couldn't do anything.

"There's something not right with the system. How can you expect people who don't know English to do all of this?

"They could have come here. They are my family. Everything is a shambles. They didn't think about the procedures."

Nataliya said having to 'send my mother away' was a 'very painful experience', adding: "She was so traumatised.

"She couldn't understand where she was. She behaved like she was in Ukraine."

Nataliya called on the UK Government to better support Ukrainian refugees trying to enter the country.

"I don't think the UK is doing enough and in the right ways," she said.

"Like they do in Europe, they should bring them over and put them in refugee centres. They are fed. Children given money and adults helped to get jobs.

"There's no thought about how it's going to be done. All my neighbours here are looking to house somebody but it's not working.

"Help needs to be given immediately. People are waiting to help."

'I can't send them a gun but I can send them a radio'

Whilst dealing with own personal dilemma, Nataliya has also been selflessly helping other people affected the war in Ukraine, including those on the frontline.

With the help of a Sussex-based business, she has been raising money for batteries to power radios, that are being sent to soldiers.

Robin Sadler, from NiroTogether Ltd, said: "I can't send them a gun but I can send them a radio. That's what we're doing.

"The main target group for these [radios] is the civil defence.

"Their territorial defence force is a volunteer force made up of all the men of eligible age. Younger women have stayed behind to defend as well.

"They've got nothing in the way of kit so we've been supporting them. Everybody is doing what they can.

"The radios can be used for stop checks in support of the police, when they are checking documents to make sure they are not Russian infiltrators or saboteurs.

"With the amount of damage that's gone on over there, there's no way the emergency service can cope.

"Radios can keep people in touch, as cellular phone systems have been targeted and destroyed."

Various fundraising events have been held across the county raise money.

Nataliya added: "I've been raising money for batteries. Some of the radios are second hand so they nee brand new batteries for them to work.

"I've also been looking for people that need them as well, through my contacts in Ukraine."

Now, Nataliya is hoping to organise a meet-and-greet session for Ukrainian refugees.

She said: "We want this to be on Orthodox Easter Sunday, which is April 24.

"It will be a little Ukrainian event to set up a network. We are currently looking for a premises."

If you can help, please contact the Adur Ukraine Support Group.

Nataliya was among a group of Ukrainian nationals taking part in a protest in Shoreham in March. Photo: Malcolm Bull