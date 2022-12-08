Ukrainian Burgess Hill Girls Prep School pupils help compose special version of Carol of the Bells

Two new Ukrainian pupils at Burgess Hill Girls Prep School have collaborated with students and teachers to compose a special version of ‘Carol of the Bells’.

Sofia Drobysh and Nastya Lyskova have also been performing the song, which is Burgess Hill Girls Prep’s entry into Barnardo’s 2023 National Choral Competition.

The choir has made it through to the National final at Birmingham Symphony Hall in February 2023.

Music teacher Nicola Hickey said: “Sofia and Nastya have been doing immensely well, singing songs in English, since joining us in June. I thought it would be special and comforting for them if we sang a song that they know and love.”

Sofia Drobysh and Nastya Lyskova have helped compose and perform the song that is Burgess Hill Girls Prep’s entry into Barnardo’s 2023 National Choral Competition. Tim Osborne Photography

She said: “The girls helped me and the choir with the translation and pronunciation of the Ukrainian lyrics as well as teaching us all how to combine the harmonies and build the song as it progresses.”

Nastya said: “Singing this song makes me think of home. I am proud of Ukraine and all my people at home trying to keep the country safe. I am very happy that we sing this song in celebration of them.”

Sofia added: “We are very pleased to share the song with our new friends and to hear them singing it so well.”

Nastya Lyskova (left) and Sofia Drobysh are new pupils at Burgess Hill Girls Prep School

The original song, with music by composer Mykola Leontovych, was written in 1916 and is based on a Ukrainian folk chant. It tells the story of a swallow flying into a home to sing of wealth that will come with the spring.

