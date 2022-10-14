‘Unauthorised’ Travellers spotted in Three Bridges: Sussex Police ‘monitoring the situation with local authorities’
Sussex Police and local authorities are ‘monitoring the situation’ as travellers have set up camp on Russell Way, Three Bridges.
The encampment in Three bridges was first spotted by residents and commuters, who posted on social media.
A spokesman from Sussex Police said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment on Russell Way, Crawley.
“Officers are monitoring the situation with local authorities.”
We have approached Crawley Borough Council for comment.
For current information on unauthorised encampments, call the Crawley Borough Council information helpline on 01293 438219.