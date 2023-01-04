The Treasury has updated a list of unclaimed estates in Sussex people could be entitled to through an unknown relative.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money, as the Treasury has updated its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex this month. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate. When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held – if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are scores of unclaimed estates in Sussex, according to The Treasury (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

There are more than 200 unclaimed estates in Sussex

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

How to claim an unclaimed estate: Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact the Treasury via the government website.

Surnames of unclaimed estates and places of death in Sussex

1: Adie – Chichester

2: Ainsley – St Leonards

3: Alegbeh – St Leonards

4: Alias – Hove

5: Allen – Eastbourne

6: Anderson – Brighton

7: Armstrong – Eastbourne

8: Ashworth – Polegate

9: Atkins – Newhaven

10: Baddick – St Leonards

11: Baker – Brighton

12: Bangerter – Worthing

13: Barker – Hastings

14: Barker – Eastbourne

15: Barnett – Brighton

16: Bartlett – Hastings

17: Beard – Worthing

18: Beezer – Fenhurst

19: Bennette – Battle

20: Best – Felpham

21: Bird – Brighton

22: Bird – Haywards Heath

23: Bird – Chichester

24: Bishop – St Leonards

25: Black – Worthing

26: Blake – Worthing

27: Branford – Chichester

28: Breen – Hailsham

29: Brennan – Littlehampton

30: Brook – Eastbourne

31: Brooke – Brighton

32: Brooks – Bognor Regis

33: Brown – Bognor Regis

34: Brown – Bexhill

35: Brown – Brighton

36: Brown – Chichester

37: Budd – Brighton

38: Buettner – Brighton

39: Bulcraig – Brighton

40: Burke – Chichester

41: Burke – Hove

42: Burt – Brighton

43: Clarke – Portslade

44: Clarke – Brighton

45: Clinton – Bexhill

46: Cobbett – Brighton

47: Connell – Brighton

48: Corcoran – St Leonards

49: Cotes – Eastbourne

50: Coult – Brighton

51: Courtice – Lancing

52: Cousins – Worthing

53: Cowling – Hove

54: Crawley – St Leonards

55: Crisp – Brighton

56: Crosbie-Parish – Brighton

57: Dalby – Hove

58: Daly – Brighton

59: Davies – Eastbourne

60: Davis – Worthing

61: Day – St Leonard

62: De Benetti – Goring

63: De Cavalho – Brighton

64: De Souza – Eastbourne

65: De Villiers – Haywards Heath

66: Dean – Brighton

67: Deason – Hastings

68: Donovan – Eastbourne

69: Dougal – Haywards Heath

70: Drinkwater – Uckfield

71: Dubois – Brighton

72: Eberall – Hassocks

73: Edwards – Burgess Hill

74: Errath – Brighton

75: Evans – Brighton

76: Fabry-de-Neddy Nahas – Brighton

77: Fallon – St. Leonards

78: Farrell – St.Leonards

79: Finnis – Worthing

80: Foster – Bognor Regis

81: Francis-Price – Polegate

82: Freeman – Hayward Heath

83: Gallagher – Eastbourne

84: Garba – Hove

85: Garret – Littlehampton

86: Gauthier – Hove

87: George – Brighton

88: Gibson – Worthing

89: Goddard – Hove

90: Godfrey – Arundel

91: Godwin – Brighton

92: Goode – Brighton

93: Goodyear – Chichester

94: Gordon – Horsham

95: Gorsulowski – Chichester

96: Grant – St. Leonards

97: Greeno – Polegate

98: Hadler – St Leonards

99: Hall – Eastbourne

100: Hanbury – St Leonards

101: Harnisch – Brighton

102: Harris – Worthing

103: Harrison – Littlehampton

104: Hassett – Littlehampton

105: Hayward – Battle

106: Hertelendy – Eastbourne

107: Hill – Southwick

108: Hiraeth – Hove

109: Hoar – West Sussex

110: Hoban – Littlehampton

111: Homewood – Hove

112: Hope – Polegate

113: Horowitz – Eastbourne

114: Hunt – Brighton

115: Hyland – Etchingham

116: Ignatowicz – Eastbourne

117: Jacobson – Haywards Heath

118: James – Cowfold

119: Jarman – Hove

120: Johnson – St Leonards

121: Johnson – Lindfield

122: Jones – Bexhill

123: Jordaan – Etchingham

124: Kanda – Eastbourne

125: Kathib – Peacehaven

126: Kavanagh – Crawley

127: Kenny – St Leonards

128: Khan – Littlehampton

129: Kimmin-Hart – Hailsham

130: King – Haywards Heath

131: Kitchen – Hastings

132: Knight – Horsham

133: Koleszar – Eastbourne

134: Kowal – Crawley

135: Ladyman – Brighton

136: Lambert – Brighton

137: Lang – Worthing

138: Lashmer-Parsons – Brighton

139: Launay – St.Leonards

140: Lawlor – Hastings

141: Leahy – Brighton

142: Lee-Ying – Eastbourne

143: Lowndes – East Grinstead

144: Lynfield – Worthing

145: Manse – Middleton on Sea

146: Mansell – Chichester

147: Marais – Newhaven

148: Markando – Hove

149: Marlow – Brighton

150: Martin – Eastbourne

151: Martin – Hove

152: Mason – Burgess Hill

153: Mason – Littlehampton

154: Mayer – St.Leonards

155: Mayes – Hastings

156: McDonagh – Littlehampton

157: McKeown – Brighton

158: McLaughlin – Chichester

159: McNamara – Brighton

160: Mohsenin – Brighton

161: Moon – Eastbourne

162: Muir – Chichester

163: Musson – Horsted Keynes

164: Myers – Brighton

165: Nash – Brighton

166: Nese – Hove

167: Newcombe – Chichester

168: O'Brian – Uckfield

169: O'Connor – Eastbourne

170: O'Shea – Pease Pottage

171: Pillinger – Eastbourne

172: Piper – Selsey

173: Pratt – Eastbourne

174: Preece – St Leonards

175: Pugh – St Leonards

176: Raven – Lancing

177: Redfern – Goring

178: Rennert – Brighton

179: Ribeiro – Hastings

180: Rider – Hove

181: Rigg – Bognor Regis

182: Robinson – Bognor Regis

183: Robiquet – Bognor Regis

184: Rodrigues – Worthing

185: Rogers – Hove

186: Romero – Hove

187: Rudoi – Middleton-on-Sea

188: Russell – Eastbourne

189: Ryan – Eastbourne

190: Sabuk – Worthing

191: Sarkies – Hastings East Sussex

192: Sawzcuk – Bognor Regis

193: Schulz – Eastbourne

194: Shattock – East Sussex

195: Sheen – Steyning

196: Silvano – Horsham

197: Silverthorn – Eastbourne

198: Sir Ivan Hoe – Worthing

199: Smith – Chichester

200: Smith – St Leonards

201: Smith – Worthing

202: Smith – Worthing

203: Smith – Brighton

204: Smith-Simpson – Brighton

205: Sorrell – Littlehampton

206: Stevens – St Leonards

207: Stewart – Haywards Heath

208: Stimpson – St Leonards

209: Sumray – Brighton

210: Tanner – Burgess Hill

211: Tapp – Worthing

212: Taylor – St Leonards

213: Taylor – Peacehaven

214: Thomas – Worthing

215: Thompson – Brighton

216: Timms – St Leonards

217: Tippen – Eastbourne

218: Tomaz – St Leonards

219: Veitch – Henfield

220: Walcott – Selham

221: Walk – Chichester

222: Wall – St Leonards

223: Wallis – Brighton

224: Walter – Worthing

225: Wardle – Brighton

226: Warwick – Polegate

227: Wheatland – Worthing

228: White – Brighton

229: Whitehead – Eastbourne

230: Wilkinson – Hastings

231: Williams – Worthing

232: Williams – Haywards Heath

233: Wilson – Brighton

234: Wood – Bognor Regis

235: Woolfe – St Leonards

236: Wright – Bexhill

237: Wright – Horsham

238: Young – Lancing