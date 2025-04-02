Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Treasury has updated a list of unclaimed estates in Sussex people could be entitled to through an unknown relative.

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money, as the Treasury has updated its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex this month. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate. When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held – if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

There are scores of unclaimed estates in Sussex, according to The Treasury (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

There are more than 200 unclaimed estates in Sussex

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

How to claim an unclaimed estate: Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact the Treasury via the government website.

Surnames of unclaimed estates and places of death in Sussex

1: Adie – Chichester

2: Ainsley – St Leonards

3: Alegbeh – St Leonards

4: Alias – Hove

5: Allen – Eastbourne

6: Anderson – Brighton

7: Armstrong – Eastbourne

8: Ashworth – Polegate

9: Atkins – Newhaven

10: Baddick – St Leonards

11: Baker – Brighton

12: Bangerter – Worthing

13: Barker – Hastings

14: Barker – Eastbourne

15: Barnett – Brighton

16: Bartlett – Hastings

17: Beard – Worthing

18: Beezer – Fernhurst

19: Bennette – Battle

20: Best – Felpham

21: Bird – Brighton

22: Bird – Haywards Heath

23: Bird – Chichester

24: Bishop – St Leonards

25: Black – Worthing

26: Blake – Worthing

27: Branford – Chichester

28: Breen – Hailsham

29: Brennan – Littlehampton

30: Brooke – Brighton

31: Brooks – Bognor Regis

32: Brown – Bognor Regis

33: Brown – Bexhill

34: Brown – Brighton

35: Brown – Chichester

36: Budd – Brighton

37: Buettner – Brighton

38: Bulcraig – Brighton

39: Burke – Chichester

40: Burke – Hove

41: Burt – Brighton

42: Castle – Eastbourne

43: Clarke – Portslade

44: Clarke – Brighton

45: Clinton – Bexhill

46: Cobbett – Brighton

47: Connell – Brighton

48: Corcoran – St Leonards

49: Cotes – Eastbourne

50: Coult – Brighton

51: Courtice – Lancing

52: Cousins – Worthing

53: Cowling – Hove

54: Crawley – St Leonards

55: Crisp – Brighton

56: Crosbie-Parish – Brighton

57: Dalby – Hove

58: Daly – Brighton

59: Davies – Eastbourne

60: Davis – Worthing

61: Day – St Leonard's

62: De Benetti – Goring

63: De Cavalho – Brighton

64: De Souza – Eastbourne

65: De Villiers – Haywards Heath

66: Dean – Brighton

67: Deason – Hastings

68: Denyer – Rustington

69: Donovan – Eastbourne

70: Dougal – Haywards Heath

71: Drinkwater – Uckfield

72: Dubois – Brighton

73: Dunne – Worthing

74: Ebdon – Littlehampton

75: Eberall – Hassocks

76: Edwards – Burgess Hill

77: Errath – Brighton

78: Evans – Brighton

79: Fabry-de-Neddy Nahas – Brighton

80: Fallon – St Leonards

81: Farrell – St Leonards

82: Finnis – Worthing

83: Foster – Bognor Regis

84: Francis-Price – Polegate

85: Freeman – Hayward Heath

86: Gallagher – Eastbourne

87: Garba – Hove

88: Garret – Littlehampton

89: Gauthier – Hove

90: George – Brighton

91: Gibson – Worthing

92: Goddard – Hove

93: Godfrey – Arundel

94: Godwin – Brighton

95: Goode – Brighton

96: Goodyear – Chichester

97: Gordon – Horsham

98: Gorsulowski – Chichester

99: Grant – St. Leonards

100: Greeno – Polegate

101: Hadler – St Leonards

102: Hall – Eastbourne

103: Harnisch – Brighton

104: Harris – Worthing

105: Harrison – Littlehampton

106: Hassett – Littlehampton

107: Hayward – Battle

108: Hertelendy – Eastbourne

109: Hill – Southwick

110: Hiraeth – Hove

111: Hoar – West

112: Hoban – Littlehampton

113: Homewood – Hove

114: Hope – Polegate

115: Horowitz – Eastbourne

116: Hunt – Brighton

117: Hyland – Etchingham

118: Ignatowicz – Eastbourne

119: Jacobson – Haywards Heath

120: James – Cowfold

121: Jarman – Hove

122: Johnson – St Leonards

123: Johnson – Lindfield

124: Jones – Bexhill

125: Jordaan – Etchingham

126: Kanda – Eastbourne

127: Kathib – Peacehaven

128: Kavanagh – Crawley

129: Kenny – St Leonards

130: Khan – Littlehampton

131: Kimmin-Hart – Hailsham

132: King – Haywards Heath

133: Kitchen – Hastings

134: Knight – Horsham

135: Koleszar – Eastbourne

136: Kowal – Crawley

137: Ladyman – Brighton

138: Lambert – Brighton

139: Lang – Worthing

140: Lashmer-Parsons – Brighton

141: Leahy – Brighton

142: Lee-Ying – Eastbourne

143: Lowndes – East Grinstead

144: Lynfield – Worthing

145: Madden – Littlehampton

146: Manse – Middleton

147: Mansell – Chichester

148: Marais – Newhaven

149: Markando – Hove

150: Marlow – Brighton

151: Martin – Hove

152: Mason – Burgess Hill

153: Mason – Littlehampton

154: Mayer – St Leonards

155: Mayes – Hastings

156: McDonagh – Littlehampton

157: McKeown – Brighton

158: McLaughlin – Chichester

159: McNamara – Brighton

160: Mohsenin – Brighton

161: Moon – Eastbourne

162: Muir – Chichester

163: Musson – Horsted Keynes

164: Myers – Brighton

165: Nash – Brighton

166: Nese – Hove

167: Newcombe – Chichester

168: O'Brian – Uckfield

169: O'Connor – Eastbourne

170: Oliver – Hastings

171: O'Shea – Pease Pottage

172: Pillinger – Eastbourne

173: Piper – Selsey

174: Pratt – Eastbourne

175: Preece – St Leonards

176: Pugh – St Leonards

177: Raven – Lancing

178: Redfern – Goring

179: Rennert – Brighton

180: Ribeiro – Hastings

181: Rider – Hove

182: Rigg – Bognor Regis

183: Robinson – Bognor Regis

184: Robiquet – Bognor Regis

185: Rodrigues – Worthing

186: Rogers – Hove

187: Romero – Hove

188: Rudoi – Middleton-on-Sea

189: Russell – Eastbourne

190: Ryan – Eastbourne

191: Sabuk – Worthing

192: Sarkies – Hastings

193: Sawzcuk – Bognor Regis

194: Schulz – Eastbourne

195: Shattock – East

196: Sheen – Steyning

197: Silvano – Horsham

198: Silverthorn – Eastbourne

199: Sir Ivan Hoe – Worthing

200: Smith – Chichester

201: Smith – St Leonards

202: Smith – Worthing

203: Smith – Worthing

204: Smith – Brighton

205: Smith-Simpson – Brighton

206: Sorrell – Littlehampton

207: Stevens – St Leonards

208: Stewart – Haywards Heath

209: Stimpson – St Leonards

210: Sumray – Brighton

211: Tanner – Burgess Hill

212: Taylor – St Leonards

213: Taylor – Peacehaven

214: Thomas – Worthing

215: Thompson – Brighton

216: Timms – St Leonards

217: Tippen – Eastbourne

218: Tomaz – St Leonards

219: Veitch – Henfield

220: Walcott – Selham

221: Walk – Chichester

222: Wall – St Leonards

223: Wallis – Brighton

224: Walter – Worthing

225: Wardle – Brighton

226: Warwick – Polegate

227: Wheatland – Worthing

228: White – Brighton

229: Whitehead – Eastborne

230: Wilkinson – Hastings

231: Williams – Worthing

232: Williams – Hywards Heath

233: Wilson – Brighton

234: Wood – Bognor Regis

235: Wright – Bexhill

236: Wright – Horsham

237: Young – Lancing