Unclaimed estates in Sussex you could inherit if you have these surnames – updated April 2025
If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money, as the Treasury has updated its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex this month. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate. When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.
For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held – if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
1. Husband, wife or civil partner
2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on
3. Mother or father
4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
6. Grandparents
7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.
How to claim an unclaimed estate: Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact the Treasury via the government website.
Surnames of unclaimed estates and places of death in Sussex
1: Adie – Chichester
2: Ainsley – St Leonards
3: Alegbeh – St Leonards
4: Alias – Hove
5: Allen – Eastbourne
6: Anderson – Brighton
7: Armstrong – Eastbourne
8: Ashworth – Polegate
9: Atkins – Newhaven
10: Baddick – St Leonards
11: Baker – Brighton
12: Bangerter – Worthing
13: Barker – Hastings
14: Barker – Eastbourne
15: Barnett – Brighton
16: Bartlett – Hastings
17: Beard – Worthing
18: Beezer – Fernhurst
19: Bennette – Battle
20: Best – Felpham
21: Bird – Brighton
22: Bird – Haywards Heath
23: Bird – Chichester
24: Bishop – St Leonards
25: Black – Worthing
26: Blake – Worthing
27: Branford – Chichester
28: Breen – Hailsham
29: Brennan – Littlehampton
30: Brooke – Brighton
31: Brooks – Bognor Regis
32: Brown – Bognor Regis
33: Brown – Bexhill
34: Brown – Brighton
35: Brown – Chichester
36: Budd – Brighton
37: Buettner – Brighton
38: Bulcraig – Brighton
39: Burke – Chichester
40: Burke – Hove
41: Burt – Brighton
42: Castle – Eastbourne
43: Clarke – Portslade
44: Clarke – Brighton
45: Clinton – Bexhill
46: Cobbett – Brighton
47: Connell – Brighton
48: Corcoran – St Leonards
49: Cotes – Eastbourne
50: Coult – Brighton
51: Courtice – Lancing
52: Cousins – Worthing
53: Cowling – Hove
54: Crawley – St Leonards
55: Crisp – Brighton
56: Crosbie-Parish – Brighton
57: Dalby – Hove
58: Daly – Brighton
59: Davies – Eastbourne
60: Davis – Worthing
61: Day – St Leonard's
62: De Benetti – Goring
63: De Cavalho – Brighton
64: De Souza – Eastbourne
65: De Villiers – Haywards Heath
66: Dean – Brighton
67: Deason – Hastings
68: Denyer – Rustington
69: Donovan – Eastbourne
70: Dougal – Haywards Heath
71: Drinkwater – Uckfield
72: Dubois – Brighton
73: Dunne – Worthing
74: Ebdon – Littlehampton
75: Eberall – Hassocks
76: Edwards – Burgess Hill
77: Errath – Brighton
78: Evans – Brighton
79: Fabry-de-Neddy Nahas – Brighton
80: Fallon – St Leonards
81: Farrell – St Leonards
82: Finnis – Worthing
83: Foster – Bognor Regis
84: Francis-Price – Polegate
85: Freeman – Hayward Heath
86: Gallagher – Eastbourne
87: Garba – Hove
88: Garret – Littlehampton
89: Gauthier – Hove
90: George – Brighton
91: Gibson – Worthing
92: Goddard – Hove
93: Godfrey – Arundel
94: Godwin – Brighton
95: Goode – Brighton
96: Goodyear – Chichester
97: Gordon – Horsham
98: Gorsulowski – Chichester
99: Grant – St. Leonards
100: Greeno – Polegate
101: Hadler – St Leonards
102: Hall – Eastbourne
103: Harnisch – Brighton
104: Harris – Worthing
105: Harrison – Littlehampton
106: Hassett – Littlehampton
107: Hayward – Battle
108: Hertelendy – Eastbourne
109: Hill – Southwick
110: Hiraeth – Hove
111: Hoar – West
112: Hoban – Littlehampton
113: Homewood – Hove
114: Hope – Polegate
115: Horowitz – Eastbourne
116: Hunt – Brighton
117: Hyland – Etchingham
118: Ignatowicz – Eastbourne
119: Jacobson – Haywards Heath
120: James – Cowfold
121: Jarman – Hove
122: Johnson – St Leonards
123: Johnson – Lindfield
124: Jones – Bexhill
125: Jordaan – Etchingham
126: Kanda – Eastbourne
127: Kathib – Peacehaven
128: Kavanagh – Crawley
129: Kenny – St Leonards
130: Khan – Littlehampton
131: Kimmin-Hart – Hailsham
132: King – Haywards Heath
133: Kitchen – Hastings
134: Knight – Horsham
135: Koleszar – Eastbourne
136: Kowal – Crawley
137: Ladyman – Brighton
138: Lambert – Brighton
139: Lang – Worthing
140: Lashmer-Parsons – Brighton
141: Leahy – Brighton
142: Lee-Ying – Eastbourne
143: Lowndes – East Grinstead
144: Lynfield – Worthing
145: Madden – Littlehampton
146: Manse – Middleton
147: Mansell – Chichester
148: Marais – Newhaven
149: Markando – Hove
150: Marlow – Brighton
151: Martin – Hove
152: Mason – Burgess Hill
153: Mason – Littlehampton
154: Mayer – St Leonards
155: Mayes – Hastings
156: McDonagh – Littlehampton
157: McKeown – Brighton
158: McLaughlin – Chichester
159: McNamara – Brighton
160: Mohsenin – Brighton
161: Moon – Eastbourne
162: Muir – Chichester
163: Musson – Horsted Keynes
164: Myers – Brighton
165: Nash – Brighton
166: Nese – Hove
167: Newcombe – Chichester
168: O'Brian – Uckfield
169: O'Connor – Eastbourne
170: Oliver – Hastings
171: O'Shea – Pease Pottage
172: Pillinger – Eastbourne
173: Piper – Selsey
174: Pratt – Eastbourne
175: Preece – St Leonards
176: Pugh – St Leonards
177: Raven – Lancing
178: Redfern – Goring
179: Rennert – Brighton
180: Ribeiro – Hastings
181: Rider – Hove
182: Rigg – Bognor Regis
183: Robinson – Bognor Regis
184: Robiquet – Bognor Regis
185: Rodrigues – Worthing
186: Rogers – Hove
187: Romero – Hove
188: Rudoi – Middleton-on-Sea
189: Russell – Eastbourne
190: Ryan – Eastbourne
191: Sabuk – Worthing
192: Sarkies – Hastings
193: Sawzcuk – Bognor Regis
194: Schulz – Eastbourne
195: Shattock – East
196: Sheen – Steyning
197: Silvano – Horsham
198: Silverthorn – Eastbourne
199: Sir Ivan Hoe – Worthing
200: Smith – Chichester
201: Smith – St Leonards
202: Smith – Worthing
203: Smith – Worthing
204: Smith – Brighton
205: Smith-Simpson – Brighton
206: Sorrell – Littlehampton
207: Stevens – St Leonards
208: Stewart – Haywards Heath
209: Stimpson – St Leonards
210: Sumray – Brighton
211: Tanner – Burgess Hill
212: Taylor – St Leonards
213: Taylor – Peacehaven
214: Thomas – Worthing
215: Thompson – Brighton
216: Timms – St Leonards
217: Tippen – Eastbourne
218: Tomaz – St Leonards
219: Veitch – Henfield
220: Walcott – Selham
221: Walk – Chichester
222: Wall – St Leonards
223: Wallis – Brighton
224: Walter – Worthing
225: Wardle – Brighton
226: Warwick – Polegate
227: Wheatland – Worthing
228: White – Brighton
229: Whitehead – Eastborne
230: Wilkinson – Hastings
231: Williams – Worthing
232: Williams – Hywards Heath
233: Wilson – Brighton
234: Wood – Bognor Regis
235: Wright – Bexhill
236: Wright – Horsham
237: Young – Lancing