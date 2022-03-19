Unconfirmed sighting of a catshark found on Worthing beach

A suspected spotted catshark was found washed up on Worthing beach yesterday afternoon (Friday, March 18).

By Lauren Oakley
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 11:40 am

Roja Kerr from London was visiting Worthing for a tattoo and decided to take a walk along the beach.

Roja spotted the suspected catshark just before 1pm yesterday. She said: “When I found the shark it came as a shock as it was very unexpected.

“If I was in Spain or the Caribbean or somewhere, I wouldn’t have been shocked but because I was in the UK, I was quite surprised to have found a shark washed up on the beach.”

Roja said she didn’t think the shark had been there long as the tide was just starting to go out by the time she spotted the animal.

