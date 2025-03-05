Vacancies and illness behind delays at Lewes Delivery Office as residents complain about not getting letters

The Royal Mail has confirmed that vacancies and illness have been affecting post from Lewes Delivery Office.

Their statement comes after a Lower Stoneham resident expressed frustration about letters not being delivered to ‘certain addresses in the Lewes area’.

Paul Coppin, of Paygate Cottages, contacted this newspaper to say the delivery office on Southdowns Road is currently short-staffed.

He said some of his neighbours had not had letters delivered for two weeks, adding that the letters ‘are simply piling up’ at the delivery office.

Paul said residents have been told they can collect their letters from the delivery office in person.

But he explained: “The office is only open for anybody to collect from 8am to 10am on Mondays to Fridays, making it near impossible for some people, especially older people (of which there are several in our Hamlet of lower Stoneham) to get their letters at all during the weekdays. Letters that have been paid for and accepted by Royal Mail are sitting, undelivered, for weeks! This can’t be right, but we don’t know what to do.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We have measures in place to improve deliveries from the Lewes Delivery Office. Recently, the service has been impacted by vacancies and a higher than usual level of sick absence. To resolve this, we are actively recruiting and have brought in temporary staff to help minimise delays. We would reassure customers that the vast majority of mail continues to be delivered on time which includes both letters and parcels.”