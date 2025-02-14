Valentine's Day: Eastbourne named most romantic spot in UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne has been named as the most romantic hotspot in the UK to visit this Valentine’s Day as part of a new study.

The team from the financial and benefits checker website Afforda investigated the most affordable towns and cities in the UK to take a romantic trip. The research considered how affordable and romantic each location was according to four factors: the average price of a night’s hotel stay for two people; the number of hotels that were labelled ‘romantic’; the number of attractions tagged as being ‘good for couples’; and the Google search count for terms related to romantic spots in each location.

Each factor was assigned a score out of 10, with ‘0’ being the worst for affordable romantic getaways and ‘10’ being the best. Then, an overall index score out of 100 was calculated to produce a ranking of the areas.

The area that was revealed to offer the best affordable romantic getaway was Eastbourne, with an overall index score of 57.87 out of 100. The average hotel cost for a night’s stay in the seaside resort for two was £88.26, and a huge 30.4% of these hotels were tagged as ‘romantic’ on Tripadvisor—the fourth highest of any town or city.

Following in second place was Telford, with an index score of 56.71 out of 100. The average nightly price for a hotel in West Midlands town was £86.05, and it had the sixth highest number of romantic hotels with 28.4%.

In third was Brighton, with an index score of 55.46 out of 100. The cost of a night in a hotel for two averaged £89.29, 18.8% of which were categorised as ‘romantic.’ Brighton also had 84 attractions that were deemed good for couples.