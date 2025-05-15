VE Day 80th anniversary luncheon for Probus Club of Horsham Arun Forest

By James Connaughton
Published 15th May 2025, 10:42 BST
The Probus Club of Horsham Arun Forest hosted a special VE Day 80th anniversary luncheon on Friday, May 9, for over 70 members and partners.

Guests were surprised to find two military vehicles parked at the entrance to Roffey Park.

The informal reception enabled everybody to enjoy the background ‘40s music, a period history rolling photo show and the chance to see the Roll of Honour board in memory of member's relatives who were lost during the war.

Club president Roger Warwick welcomed everyone with a brief overview of Roffey Park, which itself came into being as a rehabilitation centre in 1946.

Probus Club of Horsham Arun Forest members with one of the vehiclesplaceholder image
Probus Club of Horsham Arun Forest members with one of the vehicles

The tables had VE Day flags, and placemats depicting the West Sussex County Times headlines from May 11, 1945.

The names on the Roll of Honour were read out and toasted.

This was followed by wartime memories provided by members which were also read out, before some questionable community singing of well-known Vera Lynn songs completed the entertainment for the day.

All members were sent home with appropriately decorated cupcakes and placemats.

Placemats depicted the West Sussex County Times headlines from May 11, 1945placeholder image
Placemats depicted the West Sussex County Times headlines from May 11, 1945

