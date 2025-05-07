VE Day party in Worthing filled with dancing, chatting and laughter
Organisers said the weather was not perfect but a little rain could not stop the fun.
Neighbours in Heene Terrace gathered in the gardens on May 5 and welcomed friends from around the town, including Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and deputy mayor Helen Abrahams.
Jill Harrington said: "It was a lovely street party full of community spirit. Although the weather wasn’t perfect, with rain showers throughout the day, we were lucky to get some sunny spells, too – and that didn’t stop anyone from having a great time.
"People gathered to enjoy music, delicious cakes and each other’s company. There was dancing, chatting and lots of laughter. It was a fantastic day and a lovely way to bring the community together – even the rain couldn’t spoil the fun!
"We’d like to say a big thank you to George from Bling Bling mobile car valeting and Niall from EBR Electrical for helping deliver the tables and chairs – their support was a huge help.
"A special thank you also goes to GAIL's Bakery in Worthing for donating an amazing selection of cakes. They were absolutely delicious and a real hit with everyone."
