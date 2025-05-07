VE Day party in Worthing filled with dancing, chatting and laughter

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 7th May 2025, 15:08 BST
A VE Day party in Worthing on Bank Holiday Monday helped bring the community together for an afternoon of dancing and celebrations.

Organisers said the weather was not perfect but a little rain could not stop the fun.

Neighbours in Heene Terrace gathered in the gardens on May 5 and welcomed friends from around the town, including Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and deputy mayor Helen Abrahams.

Jill Harrington said: "It was a lovely street party full of community spirit. Although the weather wasn’t perfect, with rain showers throughout the day, we were lucky to get some sunny spells, too – and that didn’t stop anyone from having a great time.

Dancing at the VE Day party in Heene Terrace, WorthingDancing at the VE Day party in Heene Terrace, Worthing
Dancing at the VE Day party in Heene Terrace, Worthing

"People gathered to enjoy music, delicious cakes and each other’s company. There was dancing, chatting and lots of laughter. It was a fantastic day and a lovely way to bring the community together – even the rain couldn’t spoil the fun!

"We’d like to say a big thank you to George from Bling Bling mobile car valeting and Niall from EBR Electrical for helping deliver the tables and chairs – their support was a huge help.

"A special thank you also goes to GAIL's Bakery in Worthing for donating an amazing selection of cakes. They were absolutely delicious and a real hit with everyone."

