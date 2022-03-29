A couple of car owners in Mid and North Sussex have reported to Police about a group of men causing damage to vehicles advertised for sale.

Police are appealing for information following reports of damage at two locations on Monday, March 7.

At 1pm, a man from Hassocks contacted police after being visited by three men claiming to be potential buyers for his vehicle.

The man reported to police seeing one of the group pour oil over the engine, resulting in the vehicle appearing to be faulty during a test drive.

Around an hour later, a similar report was made by a vehicle owner in Crawley. Police have been told the man was distracted by one of the group, the others then damaged the vehicle to try and lower the price of the sale.

The police have said enquiries are ongoing and investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone with information, including any other potential victims.

Those with information have been urged by police to contact them online or via 101, quoting serial 631 of 07/03 (Hassocks) or serial 1031 of 07/03 (Crawley).