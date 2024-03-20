The Sussex Roads Policing Commercial Vehicle Units were at work on the A259, at the Saltings roundabout in Shoreham-by-Sea, today (Wednesday, March 20).

A sign alongside the road read: “Vehicle check – stop if directed.”

Sussex Police confirmed that a lorry was impounded until its damaged windscreen was replaced.

It has been reported that several other vehicles ‘with defects’ were stopped.

This operation was similar to the one carried out at a Lancing car park last year.

Photos taken in the Beach Green car park on the morning of Tuesday, November 14, showed vehicles being stopped by multiple police officers, joined by Driving Standards Agency (DVSA) and council staff.

However, that multi-agency operation focused on waste-carrying vehicles.

What does the law say?

A police officer can legally stop any vehicle at any time and ask to see driving documents, check the condition of the vehicle or deal with driving offences.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This is not a stop and search and you may be given documentation relevant to road traffic matters. If the entire process ends there, this is considered a ‘vehicle stop'.

“It becomes a stop and account if you or any passengers with you are asked to account for themselves.

“If a police officer then searches the vehicle or persons in it, this is a stop and search.”

Red more at https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/st-s/stop-and-search/stop-and-search-process/.

1 . Police carry out vehicle spot checks Several vehicles with ‘defects’ were stopped during a policing operation on the A259, at the Saltings roundabout in Shoreham-by-Sea Photo: Eddie Mitchell

