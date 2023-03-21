Is it, or isn’t it? That’s the question being asked over a ‘Banksy’ mural in Horsham town centre.

Opinions are divided after a new piece of artwork suddenly appeared on the side of a building off Horsham’s Carfax.

Some think it could be the work of famed street artist Banksy – but others are unsure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Banksy-style painting shows a ballerina with her hands on her hips staring down at a pair of pink-patterned boots.

Is it or isn't it? That is the question

One passer-by said: “I don’t know. It could be by Banksy.” But after closer scrutiny, he added: “I think it might be a little bit on the amateur side for a Banksy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman passer-by was more positive: “Yes, I think that it could be a Banksy piece of artwork. It looks like what he does.”

Another said: “It could be a Banksy ... or it could be just another person trying to imitate Banksy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad