Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

VIDEO: 'Banksy' artwork in Horsham town centre sparks debate

Is it, or isn’t it? That’s the question being asked over a ‘Banksy’ mural in Horsham town centre.

By Sarah Page
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:45 GMT

Opinions are divided after a new piece of artwork suddenly appeared on the side of a building off Horsham’s Carfax.

Some think it could be the work of famed street artist Banksy – but others are unsure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Banksy-style painting shows a ballerina with her hands on her hips staring down at a pair of pink-patterned boots.

Most Popular
Is it or isn't it? That is the question
Is it or isn't it? That is the question
Is it or isn't it? That is the question

One passer-by said: “I don’t know. It could be by Banksy.” But after closer scrutiny, he added: “I think it might be a little bit on the amateur side for a Banksy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A woman passer-by was more positive: “Yes, I think that it could be a Banksy piece of artwork. It looks like what he does.”

Another said: “It could be a Banksy ... or it could be just another person trying to imitate Banksy.”

Has elusive street artist Banksy struck in Horsham?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What do you think? Email your views to [email protected]

Banksy