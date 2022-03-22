The new store, which will be located in the Martlets where DW Sports used to be and they want to champion Crawley artists and musicians.

The store will be a hub for all your music, film, TV and pop culture needs. It will also be staging live performances and wall space from local artists.

The new store is bigger and better than before

hmv Crawley wants to play a role in Crawley’s culture and is already collaborating with groups such as Creative Crawley and Manor Green College.

This store will definitely be a hit for the young people of the town and beyond. Expect a large queue outside on the store’s opening.

hmv Crawley will be open from 9am on Friday (March 25) and the first 25 customers will receive a free goodie bag.

Free goodie bags for the first 25 customers

New signage

Hundreds of pop culture items for sale

DVDs haven't disappeared yet

The space can host local musicians