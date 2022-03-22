The new store, which will be located in the Martlets where DW Sports used to be and they want to champion Crawley artists and musicians.
The store will be a hub for all your music, film, TV and pop culture needs. It will also be staging live performances and wall space from local artists.
hmv Crawley wants to play a role in Crawley’s culture and is already collaborating with groups such as Creative Crawley and Manor Green College.
This store will definitely be a hit for the young people of the town and beyond. Expect a large queue outside on the store’s opening.
hmv Crawley will be open from 9am on Friday (March 25) and the first 25 customers will receive a free goodie bag.
