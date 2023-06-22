A hair and beauty business has warned of delays to customer orders after a major fire at its warehouse in Burgess Hill.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called at 2.58pm on Monday (June 19) to reports of a fire on Consort Way.

‘No injuries’ were reported following the efforts of ten fire engines to control the blaze at an industrial unit. Click here to see more photos from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capital Hair & Beauty – a leading supplier of hair and beauty products in the UK – has since issued a statement.

Firefighters are working to bring a ‘fire under control’ at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported

A spokesperson said: "A fire that broke out at Capital Hair and Beauty’s Burgess Hill warehouse in West Sussex on Monday afternoon is now understood to have been extinguished completely, though the site itself has suffered significant structural damage.

"Despite the industrial unit housing flammable products such as hairspray, all employees were evacuated safely with no injuries reported.

“The fire was attended by crews from both the West and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, who worked tirelessly to get the blaze under control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said it was ‘hoping to receive further details’ surrounding the cause of the fire ‘in the coming days’.

Alternative distribution centres have now been set up in various locations across the country to ‘help accommodate online orders’.

There may be ‘some short-term delays’ in customers receiving their orders over the next few days, the business said.

Dave Harrison, sales and marketing director, said: “Naturally, the safety of our colleagues at the warehouse was, and continues to be, our main priority, and we want to praise them for their fast response when the fire broke out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This, combined with the health and safety protocols we have in place, led to no-one being injured, with everyone being evacuated from the site quickly and safely. We will be continuing to check in with these colleagues in the coming days and weeks to ensure their wellbeing.

“We’d also like to reassure our customers that we are working hard to minimise any disruption to orders, and have set up alternative distribution centres across the UK in order to help minimise disruption.

“That said, we may experience some delays due to the unexpected situation we find ourselves in, and with this in mind, we’re asking for understanding from our loyal customers regarding any potential delays to orders whilst we get ourselves back to normal.”

Delivery is still available for orders made via the website, though next day delivery is not available at present, with ‘normal services expected to resume very soon’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who require their order more quickly, Capital Hair and Beauty customers are being advised that they are still able to shop instore or online with the option to use same day click and collect.

For more information, visit www.capitalhairandbeauty.co.uk/delivery-update.