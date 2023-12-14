BREAKING

Video shows renovated clock face returning to Burgess Hill church in time for Christmas

A Mid Sussex Times photographer has taken a video of renovated clock faces returning to a church in Burgess Hill.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:40 GMT
The footage shows two men lifting a clock face into St John the Evangelist Church in Civic Way on Monday, December 11.

The church posted an image of four clock faces to its Facebook place on Monday as well, announcing: “The clock faces have returned!”

Renovated clock faces being reinstalled on the spire at St John's Church, Burgess HillRenovated clock faces being reinstalled on the spire at St John's Church, Burgess Hill
On October 18, the church said that work had begun to restore the four clock faces on its church tower. The clock faces were then removed for restoration work on October 30 by the Tarrant Group.

The church’s Binns Organ is also currently undergoing major restoration work for the first time in over 50 years. All services are being accompanied on the grand piano at the moment.

The church said: “We have still not reached the full amount that the total restoration will be costing us, and we would therefore be incredibly grateful for any donations, however large or small.”

