After the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the May Day Bike Run has returned.

The event took place in Hastings on Monday, May 2.

In the past up to 20,000 bikers have visited the town, according to a resident.

May Day Bike Run in Hastings SUS-220205-122816001

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson had said, “All we are asking for is for people to be sensible so everyone can have a great time.”

The council had provided dedicated bike parking.