Video: Watch stolen therapy dog Ollie reunited with his owners in East Sussex

Police said 17-month-old Ollie, a cocker spaniel, was taken from Broad Oak Kennels, in Udimore Road, Rye, in the early hours of Thursday, March 31, sparking a huge ‘dog hunt’ across social media.

A search was carried out and a suspect was arrested in Hastings but later released with no further action, said police.

However, at around 7am on Thursday (April 7), the owner of a house in Brands Hatch, Kent, heard a scratching and whining at their back door and found a small, tan-coloured cocker spaniel.

The rescuer contacted Battersea Dogs Home and it identified Ollie from the online appeals.

A scan of the dog’s microchip revealed it was Ollie and he was returned to his ecstatic owners Mark and Paula by officers.

Mark said: “This week has been the worst nightmare of my life. Ollie was bought as a therapy dog for my wife and him going missing absolutely destroyed her – she hadn’t stopped crying since last Thursday.

“Now she’s like a changed woman. Yesterday she’s happy, bubbly, we may even have polished off a couple of bottles of wine. And thankfully Ollie’s fine, probably a bit shell-shocked, but no injuries.

Ollie reunited with his owners SUS-221204-152308001

“I’d just like to say thank you to everyone involved. All the appeals on social media, everyone who shared them and the police for their investigation. I know how much they’ve been doing behind the scenes.”

Sergeant Jon Attfield, of Heathfield’s Rural Crime Team, said: “Myself and PC Zoe King were delighted to be able to reunite Ollie with Mark and Paula, who have been so supportive in what has been a horrific week for them.

“It’s highly likely that Ollie’s captors have been forced to release him after a combination of extensive social media coverage and proactive work by officers from multiple policing teams simply made him too hot to handle. Luckily, Ollie has then had the good sense to make his way into someone’s back garden.

“The moment we saw Ollie in Brands Hatch we knew it was him, and it was such a pleasure to see him happy and healthy back at home.

Ollie SUS-221204-152258001

“I’d like to thank everybody who shared appeals for information and all the people who supported this investigation.”