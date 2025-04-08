VIDEO: West Sussex level crossing temporarily closed after series of shocking near-misses

Four incidents were reported in January alone

A shocking new video released by Network Rail shows pedestrians dodging death by seconds while abusing a level crossing in West Sussex.

The video, which is over a minute long, shows cyclists, dog walkers, teenagers, and pedestrians, using the level crossing on Clappers Lane, in Ferring, just seconds before a high-speed train comes whizzing by.

Stuart Tautz, Operations Risk Advisor for Network Rail said: “We take seriously our responsibility to educate people on using the railway safely. We’ve already spoken to local schools about the dangers of not using this level crossing properly, because we need to get the message out there that level crossings just aren’t safe places to play or mess around on.

“The risk of being electrocuted is much greater than you may think, and so we’re urgently getting the message out to children and their parents that there is a risk to life.

“We’re hoping to install warning lights (known as miniature stop lights) at the crossing to give people more confidence in using the crossing, but there are concerns that these lights will not stop deliberate misuse and dangerous behaviours already captured by CCTV and therefore, we may need to take firmer action.”