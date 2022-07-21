Views sought on future of leading Horsham attraction

Horsham District Council is launching a public consultation on facilities at Southwater Country Park.The council, which owns and manages the park, says it wants to hear people’s views before deciding what, if any, improvements to make.

The park, off Cripplegate Lane, currently hosts a range of watersports, paddling pool, fishing lake, ‘Dinosaur Island’, bike hire and cafe and visitor centre.A council spokesperson said: “The park is a major attraction for all ages and abilities and we want to hear from as many park users as possible about what they like about the park currently, and what, if any, improvements they would like to see in the future.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

External consultants will conduct an online survey, carry out face to face interviews at the park and engage with children and teens with fun activities to get their views on what they think they would like to see in the park going forward.

Southwater Country Park - what would you like to see there?

The spokesperson added: “We will look to gain insight from all our visitors, not just local and district visitors, but people from farther afield too, on what they would like to see at the park.”

Some of the topics included in the survey will be whether existing facilities could be improved; what new facilities might be of interest; and whether the balance between recreation and nature at the park is right.

District Council cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel said: “I am really pleased that we are in a position to launch this survey regarding our much loved and well used country park at Southwater.

“We are keen to assess overall satisfaction levels with the park and highlight any areas for improvement and future development.

“Receiving your views will determine where future investment could take place, reflecting the views and lifestyle choices of local residents, current and potential park users.

“We welcome your input and invite as many of you as possible to complete the online survey.”

Under the banner ‘Your Southwater Country Park’, the consultation will be launched on July 25 and will last for eight weeks until September 30.