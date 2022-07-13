Villagers voice strong objections to plans for 280 new homes near Horsham

Developers Gleeson Land are seeking planning permission to build 280 new properties on farmland at Lower Broadbridge Farm, Broadbridge Heath.

But members of the campaign group Protect Our Green Environments – POGE – are putting forward strong objections.

They maintain that such a development “has the potential to destroy a greenfield site which has remained virtually unchanged for centuries, with serious wildlife and ecosystem impacts.

Villagers called an emergency public meeting to stress their opposition to development proposals for 280 new homes

"It would also add to the pressures on local infrastructure, congestion and pollution, with the addition of 280 homes and 600 cars.”

POGE also claims that there have been a number of ‘irregularities’ over the proposals and have lodged a formal complaint with Horsham District Council.

They say there has been a failure to properly consult the community over the plans and that there have been ‘secret meetings’ between developers and council officers, along with a lack of transparency in ‘expert’ reports.

POGE organiser Alex Ross said: “There is huge concern in the local community about these plans to concrete over the countryside again at Broadbridge Heath,” adding: "We cannot afford to lose our green environments to yet more large-scale developments.

Villagers in Broadbridge Heath are opposing new development plans

"We are in real danger of creating a town where residents have to drive to go for a walk in the countryside.”

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “Two applications for a total of 280 homes on land at Lower Broadbridge Farm, Broadbridge Heath, have recently been submitted to the council.

"Representations on the applications are invited from 11 July for a period of 21 days and we will ensure that all statutory processes, including the current consultations, are carried out in accordance with national requirements.

“Any organisation or individual can make use of the council’s pre-application planning enquiry service which provides advice on a ‘without prejudice’ basis but does not pre-determine the outcome of any planning application.

“Horsham District Council is aware that a formal complaint has been submitted in relation to these applications and is currently investigating the details of this case.