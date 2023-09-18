The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 11 and 15.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Albourne

DM/23/2382: Wick Farm House, Truslers Hill Lane. Replacement of one existing barn and the erection of a second barn. Change of use to class B8 storage and distribution use.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DM/23/2372: Land At Wellhouse Lane, Burgess Hill. Development of up to nine dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2307: Cuckfield Golf Course, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Certificate of Lawfulness Application (Existing) for the retention of the bund at Cuckfield Golf Course.

DM/23/2339: Willow House, Handcross Road, Staplefield. T2 and T3 Ash trees - Fell.

DM/23/2399: Oak Tree Farm, Burgess Hill Road, Ansty. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/20/1760 - Re-organise areas of internal habitable space, converting the garage, provision of a new smaller garage and small rear extension with dormers. This only applies to Plot 3 of the proposed scheme.

Planning applications

Ardingly

DM/23/2343: Land East Of Haycorn, Street Lane. Variation of Conditions No's 2,4,5,10, 11 and 12 relating to planning application DM/20/3382 - to allow for the creation of separate drives for each dwelling.

Ashurst Wood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2253: Grove Farm, Cansiron Lane. (T1) Yew tree (located at front of property) - reduce all branches overhanging the roof by 1.5-2m.

Bolney

DM/23/2324: 4 Davey Drive. Garden building measuring 12,090 mm x 4,830 mm and two veluxs to the main home front and rear.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1812: 5 York Road. Create 3no external enclosures with secure external fencing for the use of a gas storage facility to the site.

DM/23/1871: 12 Golden Hill. Oak Tree's (x2) - Reduce Crown by 2-3 metres and remove over hang branches by 3 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1926: 24 Oak Hall Park. Alterations to side extension to allow for a change of use to a separate 1 bed two person dwelling. Amended Plans received 13/09/2023 creating front door to the front elevation and re-siting fence in rear garden to create subdivision of garden.

DM/23/2206: Oaklodge Nursing Home, 2 Silverdale Road. Proposed two storey extension to the western elevation.

DM/23/2274: 27 Orchard Road. (T1) Oak - reduce crown by 3m to clear the overhang on workshop roof.

DM/23/2291: 19 The Kiln. Removal of existing lean to on side elevation to build new two side storey extension. Front door to be brought forward to be in line with the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2292: Ultra Violet, 163 London Road. Change of use from Class E (Hairdresser) to Class E (Hairdresser) and Sui Generis (Tattooist's).

DM/23/2303: 10 Kings Ride. First floor front extension over existing converted garage.

DM/23/2312: 41 Priory Road. Part single storey front extension Including Internal alterations.

DM/23/2335: 1 Beale Street. Part retrospective conversion of garage into playroom and utility room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2347: 5th Burgess Hill Scout Group Scouts Hall, Gordon Road. Sycamore - Fell.

DM/23/2357: 77 Janes Lane. Variation of condition 2 in relation to DM/22/3299: Amend plans to add a side porch to the southern elevation of the house at ground floor level and fenestration changes and increase envelope of proposed house by upto 0.5m to accommodate a mechanical ventilation and heat recover system and increased insulation.

DM/23/2364: Sakkara, 5 Shelley Wood. T1- reduce limbs overhanging number 1 and 2 the maltings by 2/2.5m. T2- reduce limbs overhanging number 2 and 3 the maltings by 2/2.5m.

DM/23/2389: 41 Faulkners Way. Single storey rear extension and front porch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2400: 17 Burners Close. T1 and T2 Oak - Crown reduction by 2m. G1 Hornbeam group - Crown reduction by 2m.

Cuckfield

DM/23/2299: 2 Ivy Cottages, Tollgate Lane, Whitemans Green. Replace existing rear door and side window with new rear double doors. Install new flat rooflight.

DM/23/2353: 25 Buttinghill Drive. Ash Tree (T1) Reduce back overhanging branches by 2-3 metres.

East Grinstead

DM/23/2309: Moatfield Surgery, St Michaels Road. Internal alterations to form 2 new consulting rooms with one new rooflight required to south elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2310: Moatfield Surgery, St Michaels Road. The proposal is to seek approval for 2 number additional parking bays to the west (rear carpark).

DM/23/2334: 63 Fairlawn Drive. Single storey rear extension and two storey side extension with associated alterations.

DM/23/2349: 5 High Trees, Ship Street. T1 Turkey Oak - Cut back lateral branches overhanging garden by 2 metres leaving a length of approx 8 metres.

DM/23/2350: 4 Glendyne Close. T1 and T2 Western Red Cedars - Fell to ground level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2373: Coopers, Harwoods Lane. Conversion of existing integral garage to habitable room.

Hassocks

DM/23/2354: The Warren, South Bank. Horse Chestnut (T1) - Reduce and rebalance the Chestnut by approximately 30% -Taking 1.5 metres off the height of the Crown and 1 metre off the sides of the Crown.

DM/23/2372: Land At Wellhouse Lane, Burgess Hill. Development of up to nine dwellings.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2308: Flats 7 To 53 Lockhart Court, Southdowns Park. Partial replacement of existing damaged roof structure and replacement slate roof coverings like-for-like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2393: 6 Washington Road. Reduce Oak tree by 2 metres and crown raise the lower branches by 3 metres.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/1825: Walters Cottage, Freshfield Lane, Danehill. Garage conversion in to annex.

DM/23/2313: Land Adjacent To Peacocks, Church Lane. Part retrospective planning application for the change of use of agricultural land to residential garden land. Construction of garden shed.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/2348: 34 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use from the existing part-Class C3 and part-Class E to the proposed Class E, and replacement shopfront.

Lindfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/1818: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Installation of new gardens including pool, decking and parking. Amended/Additional Plans received 11th September 2023 removing trellis to north elevation, confirming elevations of log store, bin store and gates to garden, further information on the pool and surrounding decking, and amended lighting plan and details.

DM/23/1819: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Installation of new gardens including pool, decking and parking. Amended/Additional Plans received 11th September 2023 removing trellis to north elevation, confirming elevations of log store, bin store and gates to garden, further information on the pool and surrounding decking, and amended lighting plan and details.

DM/23/2323: 36 By Sunte. Single storey rear extension.

DM/23/2355: Fivestones, 2 Little Black Hill. Pollar 8 lime trees to previous points of DM/18/4211.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/2249: High Beech House, High Beech Lane, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension (including an extension to the existing garage) with a first floor dormer. Proposal is to create accessible accommodation for family member at ground floor with carer facilities on the first floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2358: Land To The South Of Snowdrop Lane, Haywards Heath. T1 and T2 Oak - Reduce overhanging branches by 2m. T3 and T4 Hawthorn - Reduce overhanging branches by 2m.

Slaugham

DM/23/2396: Hill View, High Street, Handcross. T1 - Reduce/reshape copper beech by approximately 1.5m to previous pruning points.

Twineham

DM/23/2315: The Granary, Great Wapses Farm, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Conversion of granary to a 2-bedroom residential dwelling. Minor associated alterations and landscape works.

DM/23/2316: The Granary, Great Wapses Farm, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Conversion of granary to a 2-bedroom residential dwelling. Minor associated alterations and landscape works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/23/2374: Great Wapses Farm, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Proposed sand school and installation of cladding and roller shutter doors to existing barn

DM/23/0769: Land Adjacent To Bolney Substation. Construction and operation of a battery energy storage system together with all associated equipment, ancillary infrastructure and landscaping.

Worth