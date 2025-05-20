Volunteers from Sussex charity meet Queen Camilla at Royal garden party

Chailey Heritage Foundation volunteers at Buckingham Palace

Four long-serving volunteers from Sussex children’s charity Chailey Heritage Foundation were delighted to meet Her Majesty The Queen when they attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace earlier this month.

Jess Anderson, Nicky Poole, Sally Thatcher, and Kim Pattie were guests at the event, hosted by Their Majesties the King and Queen, to celebrate individuals who work in education and skills development.

Queen Camilla spent time to talking to the volunteers about her personal connection to the charity. Her mother, Rosalind Shand, volunteered at Chailey Heritage for 30 years and the Queen has visited on several occasions as the Duchess of Cornwall.

In 2019, she officially opened The Dream Centre and planted a tree in memory of her mother in the charity’s grounds.

Meeting Queen Camilla

Sally said: “It was a very special moment for us when the Queen stopped to talk to us about Chailey. It was a joyful occasion and we were all so proud and grateful to attend the event. Between the four of us, we have volunteered at Chailey for more than sixty years. Attending the Garden Party was a truly unforgettable experience.”

The four volunteers support the charity’s therapeutic horse-riding team. Hippotherapy is an important part of the physiotherapy programme for the children and young people and helps with cardiovascular exercise, motor, communication, and social skills.

Sharon Attfield-Davis, Chailey’s Volunteer Coordinator, said: “It was wonderful to be able to thank these devoted volunteers with an invitation to Buckingham Palace. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester, Patron of Chailey Heritage Foundation, generously allocated four invitations to the charity. Volunteers are at the heart of Chailey Heritage Foundation, and this event was a fitting tribute to their invaluable service.”