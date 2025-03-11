Volunteers needed at Petworth Cottage Museum as new season looms

Ever wanted to volunteer at Petworth Cottage Museum?

Petworth Cottage Museum has issued a call for volunteers ahead of the start of a new season later this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum, on High Street, is a typical Leconfield Estate workers cottage retrofitted to reflect the realities of working life all the back in 1910, when it was occupied by a local seamstress called Mary Cummings.

History buffs keen to go back in time will be welcomed to the museum from 2pm to 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday from April to October. It’s a transporting experience, well worth a visit, but it’s run entirely by volunteers and, with the reopening date fast approaching, the museum is in need of more Stewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in volunteering as a steward is invited to an open morning from 10.30am to 12.30pm on March 27 to learn more about the role, the museum and what a day in the life as a volunteer might look like. It’s a hands-on, public facing role with Stewards showing members of the public round the museum and explaining the history – so its perfect for anyone passionate about the everyday lives of people in the past.

"It is a rewarding and entertaining job which most stewards undertake one or two afternoons a month on days to suit them,” a cottage spokesperson said.

"If you would like to explore further, come along to the museum at 346, High Street, Petworth GU28 0AU, opposite the lane leading up to the public library. If you are interested but unable to attend on that date, please phone 01798 848294 or email [email protected]”