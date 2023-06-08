Volunteers raise hundreds of pounds for Crawley baby bank in Worthing 10k run

Volunteers at a baby bank based near Crawley took part in the Worthing 10k run last week (June 4) and raised £425 in donations.

Ten Little Toes baby bank in Cowfold, was set up in 2017 by JoJo, a local lady who recognised a need for support for local families facing hardship. Starting with a cardboard box behind the sofa, the idea was to provide wipes and nappies and perhaps a little more to those families who were finding themselves in a really difficult situation.

Speaking on the volunteers achievements, Amanda gave an account of how the 10k race unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The Ten Little Toes saw a last minute change to the team after Sam sustained a late injury, but the place was quickly filled by our founder's devoted and loyal son. Matt detests running so it was an even bigger ask for him to take this on, but we are so proud to say that he, and our other two runners, Jamie and Tom, absolutely smashed it.

Volunteers raise hundreds of pounds for Crawley baby bank, Ten Little Toes

“Sunday was a hot day, but with a light breeze off the sea along the coast in Worthing. Setting off just to west of Worthing pier and running along the coast to Goring and back, the 10k route was promised to be a fast flat run. For our unseasoned runners though, it was of course a challenge and one worth every penny of the £425 sponsorship raised to date.

“Thomas was first back with a smashing time of 58 minutes. He was one of the youngest runners on the day, having only turned 15 in April, and absolutely stormed over the finish line. Matt was the second of our team to come back in one hour and 15 minutes, with Jamie just a few minutes behind him at one hour 21 minutes. We are really truly proud of our team.

“When asked how the volunteers felt after the run, each and every one of them said:‘See you at the next one, we are aiming for the Lancing 10k in the Autumn’. So watch this space for an even bigger and better team of Ten Little Toes Runners. “

Volunteers raise hundreds of pounds for Crawley baby bank, Ten Little Toes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still time to donate via the Ten Little Toes gofundme page.