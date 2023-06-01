The gardens at Chailey Heritage Foundation children’s charity are looking stunning this week thanks to the dedication of a group of volunteers

Garden designer Caroline Scaramanga and her small team of volunteers visit the charity once a week to help out. Volunteers' Week runs from June 1-7 and Caroline says this work is very important to her.

She said: "I just love to come to Chailey Heritage and I definitely feel better when I leave. About three or four years ago I was looking to do some volunteering that tied in with my experience. I knew some people at the charity, and it really went from there.

"It grounds me completely compared to the elite world that I am privileged to work in, and it allows me to give something back to society. There's normally a team of around six volunteering in the various gardens at Chailey Heritage’s base in Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey.

They include Jo Geere from Lindfield, Mark Creamer from Piltdown, Jenny Dumenil from North Chailey and Gabriella Bullock, also from Piltdown. Caroline said: "We weed, we dig, we water the gardens and we do some planting - all the very basic gardening things really - and we just love it. The gardens here are so pretty and it's a privilege to be able to play our part to keep them looking so nice for visitors, the beneficiaries and their families. We are very fortunate and grateful to have the support of local garden centres who donate plants to these beautiful gardens.”

One of them is the Garden of Celebration which was designed by Caroline and students from Plumpton College. It provides a permanent location where members of the Chailey Heritage community can remember everyone who has enriched their lives - whether it be a pupil at the school, a young adult, a volunteer or staff member.

Gardening volunteer, Mark Creamer, is also chair of trustees for the charity - another voluntary position. Mark, a retired chartered surveyor, said: "I enjoy gardening and I am doing something that I feel is very important."

The charity is looking for more volunteers who can help with their beautiful gardens and be part of a small team. To find out more, visit: www.chf.org.uk/gardeningvolunteer.html

There are also other volunteering vacancies: www.chf.org.uk/volunteering.html

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.