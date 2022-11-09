Edit Account-Sign Out
Wakehurst experts scale the UK's tallest living Christmas tree

Experts at Wakehurst botanical gardens climbed the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree at dawn today (Wednesday) to make the final checks on the tree’s 1,800 lights.

By Sarah Page
36 minutes ago

Visitors to the gardens near Haywards Heath can see the light-bedecked tree during visits this winter and as part of a festive visit to the Glow Wild lantern trail which runs from November 24 to January 1.

Wakehurst, owned by the National Trust, is managed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The UK’s tallest illuminated Christmas tree at Wakehurst has the last few bulbs added by arborist Russell Croft. Picture by Jim Holden

The UK's tallest living Christmas tree at Wakehurst near Haywards Heath has 1,800 energy-saving bulbs
