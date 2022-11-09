Wakehurst experts scale the UK's tallest living Christmas tree
Experts at Wakehurst botanical gardens climbed the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree at dawn today (Wednesday) to make the final checks on the tree’s 1,800 lights.
Visitors to the gardens near Haywards Heath can see the light-bedecked tree during visits this winter and as part of a festive visit to the Glow Wild lantern trail which runs from November 24 to January 1.
Wakehurst, owned by the National Trust, is managed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.