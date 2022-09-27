When is it?

Select evenings between Thursday, November 24, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Entry time slots every 20 minutes between 4.30pm and 8.00pm on the following dates:

Wakehurst reveals brand-new route and 11 spectacular bespoke lightinstallations for Glow Wild 2022

Thursday, November 24 – Sunday, November 27.

Wednesday, November 30 – Sunday, December 4.

Wednesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 11.

Tuesday, December 13 – Friday, December 23.

Simulation image of Symphony of Light, OGE Group

Tuesday, December 27 – Sunday, January 1.

What is it?

The ninth edition has a brand-new route through Kew’s wild botanic garden, with 11 bespoke installations and more than 1,000 paper lanterns handmade by local volunteers all celebrating the incredible colour spectrum of the natural world.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are £14 for an adult, £11 for a child.

Family (two adults, two children): £53.

Family Wakehurst member / Kew member: £46.

Are there adult only sessions?

Yes, every Friday night at 8pm, tickets will be reserved solely for visitors over 18 years old, offering a quieter experience for those looking for an enchanting outdoor experience.

Is it suitable for wheelchair users?

Wheelchairs are available to borrow on a first come, first served basis. Two mobility scooters are available per evening and must be booked in advance by calling 01444 894067.

How long is the route?

The trail is just over one mile long and takes approximately an hour to walk round. It is fully accessible and can be viewed from hard standing and/or flat gravel paths, which are suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs.

Please be aware that the landscape is undulating so there are some slopes and not all paths are concrete or even.

Are there quiet session tickets?

There will be a limited number of quiet session tickets which are suitable for visitors with hidden disabilities, such as autism, to make for a more comfortable visit whilst still benefiting from the sensory elements of Glow Wild.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are on sale now online – www.kew.org/glowwild

What can I expect?

- Wakehurst's mysterious Black Pond transforms into spectacle of bioluminescent plants formed of luminous UV materials above and under water, from artist Malgorzata Lisiecka.

- Visual artists AndNow: surround visitors in the textures, sounds and smells of moss and lichen in new immersive tunnel installation, and dazzle with illuminating display of over 300 flaming torches.

- Lead Creative partner, Same Sky, champion art of lantern-making with beautifully crafted pieces, from a magical aviary featuring UK native birds to sunset-kissed clouds suspended over woodland paths.

- Intricate hand-crafted lanterns from maker and illustrator Kerith Ogden bring the fascinating spectrum of insects and minibeasts to life.

- The UK’s tallest living Christmas tree at 37m tall dazzles with 1,800 energy-saving bulbs.

- Two new arrivals on the Glow Wild trail, with giant parading puppets Percy and Percie the Peacocks entertaining visitors at a pop-up refreshments stop, specially added on the trail to keep hunger and thirst at bay.

- Sussex metal sculptor Michelle Dufaur’s shimmering array of lantern birds celebrates the colourful plumes and feathers of native species.

- As the trail draws to its end, a joyful explosion of colourful flora and fauna forms the Glow Wild finale. Light designers OGE Group transform Mansion Pond in Symphony of Light with flowers up to 4m wide floating on the surface, drawing passing butterflies towards their glowing display.

Is there parking?

Car parking is free.

There is also a shuttle bus from Haywards Heath from £3.05 / £6.10 for a child/adult return

On Glow Wild event days gardens close at 3pm (last entry 2pm).

