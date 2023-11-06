BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Warning of more road chaos in Pulborough

People in Pulborough are facing more road chaos over the next few weeks.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:29 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Broomers Hill Lane is shut to traffic from today (November 6) for telecommunications works to be carried out.

West Sussex County Council says the road is likely to be closed for two weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the A29 at Church Hill – which shut for the second time within days last Wednesday (November 1) remains shut today (Monday November 6) but is expected to reopen this afternoon.

Most Popular
Drivers are being warned of more road closures in PulboroughDrivers are being warned of more road closures in Pulborough
Drivers are being warned of more road closures in Pulborough

The A29 was initially closed for four months following a landslide last December but later reopened to single file traffic. Its latest closure was carried out amid safety fears during Storm Ciaran.

Have you read? Police alert after ‘high value’ items stolen from vehicles in Billingshurst

Another road in the village – Hill Farm Lane at Codmore Hill – is also scheduled to shut for around two weeks from November 20. BT says the road closure is necessary to protect public safety while telecommunications and ducting works take place.

Related topics:A29West Sussex County CouncilBillingshurst