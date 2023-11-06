Warning of more road chaos in Pulborough
Broomers Hill Lane is shut to traffic from today (November 6) for telecommunications works to be carried out.
West Sussex County Council says the road is likely to be closed for two weeks.
Meanwhile, the A29 at Church Hill – which shut for the second time within days last Wednesday (November 1) remains shut today (Monday November 6) but is expected to reopen this afternoon.
The A29 was initially closed for four months following a landslide last December but later reopened to single file traffic. Its latest closure was carried out amid safety fears during Storm Ciaran.
Another road in the village – Hill Farm Lane at Codmore Hill – is also scheduled to shut for around two weeks from November 20. BT says the road closure is necessary to protect public safety while telecommunications and ducting works take place.