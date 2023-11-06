People in Pulborough are facing more road chaos over the next few weeks.

Broomers Hill Lane is shut to traffic from today (November 6) for telecommunications works to be carried out.

West Sussex County Council says the road is likely to be closed for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the A29 at Church Hill – which shut for the second time within days last Wednesday (November 1) remains shut today (Monday November 6) but is expected to reopen this afternoon.

Drivers are being warned of more road closures in Pulborough

The A29 was initially closed for four months following a landslide last December but later reopened to single file traffic. Its latest closure was carried out amid safety fears during Storm Ciaran.