Watch as West Sussex residents react to disposable vape ban in the UK

As of June 1st, disposable vapes are officially banned across the UK. Here’s what some West Sussex residents had to say.

A statement from the UK Government on the ban reads: “Single-use vapes will be banned from the shelves of all shops from Sunday 1 June thanks to a government blitz on sale and supply.

"The new crackdown makes it illegal to sell single-use vapes at corner shops and supermarkets, putting an end to their alarming rise in school playgrounds and the avalanche of rubbish flooding the nation’s streets.

"The government’s announcement of its intention to ban the use of disposable vapes has already had real effects – with retailers and consumers shifting away from environmentally destructive single-use options.

Asking the people of Chichester about the disposable vape ban.

"New data from charity Action on Smoking and Health shows the number of vapers in Great Britain who mainly use single-use devices fell from 30% in 2024 to 24% in 2025, while the use of disposables by 18-24-year-old vapers fell from 52% in 2024 to 40% in 2025.

“However, usage among young vapers remains too high and with the coming ban into force tomorrow it will continue to drive these figures down further.”

Before the ban, Sussex World went out to the streets of Chichester to ask the public what they thought of the situation.

Bess said: “I think that we need to be more mindful of the waste that we're creating with disposable vapes. Vaping seems to be really popular and fashionable, particularly with young people such as my niece and I don't like it at all. It’s a waste of money and a vice that doesn’t need to be part of our society."

Carol said: “My grandson is 13 and he said that in school, you can get them anywhere.He said the kids use them, so they must be widely available somehow. It’s tragic. As a grandmother, it's frightening because I feel like they deliberately appeal to children, their marketing is specifically to get to that audience. It's just sad."

Callum said: “When you go past shops and you see all this colourful packaging, and all these things, you feel like it's targeted towards you. There are so many ways that people under the age of 18 can get them now and it gets them addicted quickly.

"That's how they make their money, so I do agree with the disposable vapes being banned.”

