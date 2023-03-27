Work has started on the demolition of the former site of Moka, which was a popular night spot in the town. The site has long been associated with Crawley’s nightlife, as it was the former site of Ikon and Diva many years ago.
Moka was closed in 2019. Before Moka, the club was known to the town’s clubbers as Liquid and Envy and was run by Luminar. In 2011, the club chain went into administration and was purchased by The Deltic Group, which invested the money needed to refurbish the complex.
According to Crawley Borough Council’s planning portal, the site will be repurposed as an apartment complex containing ‘152 apartments with ground floor commercial/retail space’.
