10 of the best walks in Crawley, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of beautiful walks in Crawley and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:25 BST

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the ten best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Crawley’s walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

Here are the walks ChatGPT recommended:

This 200-acre park offers numerous walking trails through woodlands, lakes, and gardens

1. Tilgate Park

This 200-acre park offers numerous walking trails through woodlands, lakes, and gardens Photo: Pic Steve Robards SR2006011

This park has several walking routes that take you through meadows and woodland, with plenty of wildlife to see

2. Buchan Country Park lake

This park has several walking routes that take you through meadows and woodland, with plenty of wildlife to see Photo: mm

This walk takes you around a picturesque pond and through woodland, with views of Ifield Watermill

3. Ifield Watermill Pond

This walk takes you around a picturesque pond and through woodland, with views of Ifield Watermill Photo: Accredited

This 50-acre park has several walking trails that take you through woodland, meadows, and around a lake

4. Goffs Park

This 50-acre park has several walking trails that take you through woodland, meadows, and around a lake Photo: Accredited

