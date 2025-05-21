Watch the hilarious responses from 8-year-old chess champion and litter picker as they win Crawley Community Awards

The Crawley Community Awards 2025 was another brilliant night celebrating the best of Crawley.

Sixteen awards were handed out at the Hawth Theatre and each winner who was present got their moment on the stage to collect their award and speak to presenter Duff Eynon.

And two of the winners had the packed audiences in hysterics with their responses to some of the questions.

Eight-year-old Aarav Ghanshala won the Sporting Achievement Award. He represented the county at National chess tournaments. He began playing chess in 2024, before that he played it on an app and had limited knowledge of the game. But in November 2024 he entered his first tournament and became u8 champion, which came as a surprise to his family and the Sussex Junior team manager. The manager advised the family to support him further.

He started to regularly attend his local chess club and everyone was impressed by his rapid progress. On January 1 2025, Aarav participated in his second tournament and scored four wins out of six and successfully defending his Sussex Junior Chess title. He was then selected for Sussex u9 team on his birthday on January 19. He is now representing his county in National Level tournaments.

After an enthusiastic handshake and fist bump with presenter Paul Baker, he spoke to Duff.

He was asked how it felt win the award and he responded: “It feels really nice.” But it was the answer to the question about how he feels after playing in tournaments that had the crowd chortling. He said: “I feel like I am going to win the trophy if not I am going to be angry.”

Sandra Soper won the Special Recognition Award. Sandra has been a Crawley resident since in 1953. She has lived in Gossops Green for more than 50 years and spent the last 20 years litter picking at the Mill Pond. She is out in all weathers and even when she was diagnosed with cancer she was up and out as soon as she could be.

Sandra has cleared up many kilos of rubbish during this time. She is known by many locals and is appreciated for all she does.

When asked how grateful she was to win the award, Sandra responded: “I am very grateful for my son who nominated me and I am grateful for all the litter louts who have got me an award.”

The full list of Crawley Community Awards winners can be found here.